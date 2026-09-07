فَلَمَّآ
أَنۡ
أَرَادَ
أَن
يَبۡطِشَ
بِٱلَّذِي
هُوَ
عَدُوّٞ
لَّهُمَا
قَالَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَتُرِيدُ
أَن
تَقۡتُلَنِي
كَمَا
قَتَلۡتَ
نَفۡسَۢا
بِٱلۡأَمۡسِۖ
إِن
تُرِيدُ
إِلَّآ
أَن
تَكُونَ
جَبَّارٗا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
تُرِيدُ
أَن
تَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُصۡلِحِينَ
١٩
当他欲扑击他俩的敌人的时候，求救的那个人说：穆萨啊！你要象昨日杀人样杀我吗？你只想做这地方的暴虐者，却不想做调解者。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) meaning, of the consequences of his action,
يَتَرَقَّبُ
(looking about) means, turning around and watching out, waiting for the consequences of his action…
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) me…