وَدَخَلَ
ٱلۡمَدِينَةَ
عَلَىٰ
حِينِ
غَفۡلَةٖ
مِّنۡ
أَهۡلِهَا
فَوَجَدَ
فِيهَا
رَجُلَيۡنِ
يَقۡتَتِلَانِ
هَٰذَا
مِن
شِيعَتِهِۦ
وَهَٰذَا
مِنۡ
عَدُوِّهِۦۖ
فَٱسۡتَغَٰثَهُ
ٱلَّذِي
مِن
شِيعَتِهِۦ
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِي
مِنۡ
عَدُوِّهِۦ
فَوَكَزَهُۥ
مُوسَىٰ
فَقَضَىٰ
عَلَيۡهِۖ
قَالَ
هَٰذَا
مِنۡ
عَمَلِ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
عَدُوّٞ
مُّضِلّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
١٥
乘城里的人疏忽的时候，他走进城来，并在城里发现了两个人正在争斗，这个是属于他的宗族，那个是属于他的敌人，属于同族的人要求他帮着对付他的敌人，穆萨就把那敌人一拳打死。他说：这是由于恶魔的诱惑，恶魔确是迷人的明敌。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.
وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ
(And thus do We reward the doers of g…
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah…