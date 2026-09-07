وَجَآءَ
رَجُلٞ
مِّنۡ
أَقۡصَا
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
يَسۡعَىٰ
قَالَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمَلَأَ
يَأۡتَمِرُونَ
بِكَ
لِيَقۡتُلُوكَ
فَٱخۡرُجۡ
إِنِّي
لَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّٰصِحِينَ
٢٠
. 有一个人，从城的极远处忙来说：穆萨啊！臣仆们的确正在商议要杀你，你快出走吧。我确是忠于你的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
وَجَآءَ رَجُلٌ
(And there came a man) He is described as being a man because he had the courage to take a different route, a shorter route than those who were sent after Musa, so he reached Musa first and said to him: "O Musa,
إِنَّ الْمَلاّ يَأْتَمِرُونَ بِكَ
(Verily, the chiefs are taking counsel tog…
وَجَآءَ رَجُلٌ
(And there came a man) He is described as being a man because he had the courage to take a different route, a shorter route than those w…