۞ فَلَمَّا
قَضَىٰ
مُوسَى
ٱلۡأَجَلَ
وَسَارَ
بِأَهۡلِهِۦٓ
ءَانَسَ
مِن
جَانِبِ
ٱلطُّورِ
نَارٗاۖ
قَالَ
لِأَهۡلِهِ
ٱمۡكُثُوٓاْ
إِنِّيٓ
ءَانَسۡتُ
نَارٗا
لَّعَلِّيٓ
ءَاتِيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
بِخَبَرٍ
أَوۡ
جَذۡوَةٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَصۡطَلُونَ
٢٩
当穆萨已做满期限，而带着他的家属旅行的时候，他看见那座山的这边有一处火光，他对他的家属说：你们等待一下，我确已看见一处火光，也许我从火光的那里带一个消息来给你们，或带一个火把来给你们烤火。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:
فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ
(…
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th…