ٱسۡلُكۡ
يَدَكَ
فِي
جَيۡبِكَ
تَخۡرُجۡ
بَيۡضَآءَ
مِنۡ
غَيۡرِ
سُوٓءٖ
وَٱضۡمُمۡ
إِلَيۡكَ
جَنَاحَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلرَّهۡبِۖ
فَذَٰنِكَ
بُرۡهَٰنَانِ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
إِلَىٰ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَمَلَإِيْهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
قَوۡمٗا
فَٰسِقِينَ
٣٢
你把你的手插入怀中，它将白亮亮地抽出来，却无恶疾。你为恐怖而把你的手缩回去吧。这两件是你的主所降示法老和他的臣仆们的证据，他们确是放荡的民众。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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(…
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
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