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Al-Qasas 28:31 وان الق عصاك فلما راها تهتز كانها جان ولى مدبرا ولم يعقب يا موسى اقبل ولا تخف انك من الامنين ٣١

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وَأَنۡ
أَلۡقِ
عَصَاكَۚ
فَلَمَّا
رَءَاهَا
تَهۡتَزُّ
كَأَنَّهَا
جَآنّٞ
وَلَّىٰ
مُدۡبِرٗا
وَلَمۡ
يُعَقِّبۡۚ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَقۡبِلۡ
وَلَا
تَخَفۡۖ
إِنَّكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأٓمِنِينَ
٣١
你抛下你的手杖吧。他看见那条手杖蜿蜒如蛇，就转脸退避，不敢转回去。穆萨，你走向前来，不要畏惧，你确是安全的，
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:

فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ

(

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th

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Notes placeholders