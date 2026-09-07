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Al-Qasas 28:30 فلما اتاها نودي من شاطي الواد الايمن في البقعة المباركة من الشجرة ان يا موسى اني انا الله رب العالمين ٣٠

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فَلَمَّآ
أَتَىٰهَا
نُودِيَ
مِن
شَٰطِيِٕ
ٱلۡوَادِ
ٱلۡأَيۡمَنِ
فِي
ٱلۡبُقۡعَةِ
ٱلۡمُبَٰرَكَةِ
مِنَ
ٱلشَّجَرَةِ
أَن
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنِّيٓ
أَنَا
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٣٠
他已来到那个火光的附近，山谷的右岸上，有丛林的吉祥处，发出呼声说：穆萨啊！我确是真主--全世界的主，
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:

فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ

(

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th

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Notes placeholders