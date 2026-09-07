فَلَمَّآ
أَتَىٰهَا
نُودِيَ
مِن
شَٰطِيِٕ
ٱلۡوَادِ
ٱلۡأَيۡمَنِ
فِي
ٱلۡبُقۡعَةِ
ٱلۡمُبَٰرَكَةِ
مِنَ
ٱلشَّجَرَةِ
أَن
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنِّيٓ
أَنَا
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٣٠
他已来到那个火光的附近，山谷的右岸上，有丛林的吉祥处，发出呼声说：穆萨啊！我确是真主--全世界的主，
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:
فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ
(…
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th…