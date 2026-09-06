وَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰ
سَبۡعَ
بَقَرَٰتٖ
سِمَانٖ
يَأۡكُلُهُنَّ
سَبۡعٌ
عِجَافٞ
وَسَبۡعَ
سُنۢبُلَٰتٍ
خُضۡرٖ
وَأُخَرَ
يَابِسَٰتٖۖ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمَلَأُ
أَفۡتُونِي
فِي
رُءۡيَٰيَ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
لِلرُّءۡيَا
تَعۡبُرُونَ
٤٣
国王说：我确已梦见七头胖黄牛，被七头瘦黄牛吃掉了，又梦见七穗青麦子，和七穗乾麦子。侍从们呀！你们替我圆圆这个梦。如果你们是会圆梦的人。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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