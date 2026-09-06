وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِي
نَجَا
مِنۡهُمَا
وَٱدَّكَرَ
بَعۡدَ
أُمَّةٍ
أَنَا۠
أُنَبِّئُكُم
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
فَأَرۡسِلُونِ
٤٥
曾被赦宥并且在一个时期之后想起优素福的那个青年说：我将告诉你们关于 这个梦的意思，请你们派我去吧。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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