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Yusuf 12:48 ثم ياتي من بعد ذالك سبع شداد ياكلن ما قدمتم لهن الا قليلا مما تحصنون ٤٨

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ثُمَّ
يَأۡتِي
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
سَبۡعٞ
شِدَادٞ
يَأۡكُلۡنَ
مَا
قَدَّمۡتُمۡ
لَهُنَّ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّمَّا
تُحۡصِنُونَ
٤٨
此后，将有七个荒年，来把你们所预备的麦子吃光了，只剩得你们所储藏的少量麦子。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

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Notes placeholders