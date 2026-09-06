يُوسُفُ
أَيُّهَا
ٱلصِّدِّيقُ
أَفۡتِنَا
فِي
سَبۡعِ
بَقَرَٰتٖ
سِمَانٖ
يَأۡكُلُهُنَّ
سَبۡعٌ
عِجَافٞ
وَسَبۡعِ
سُنۢبُلَٰتٍ
خُضۡرٖ
وَأُخَرَ
يَابِسَٰتٖ
لَّعَلِّيٓ
أَرۡجِعُ
إِلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٦
优素福，忠实的人呀！请你为我们圆圆这个梦，七头胖黄牛，被七头瘦黄牛吃掉了，又有七穗青麦子，和七穗乾麦子。我好回去告诉人们，让他们知道这个梦 的意义。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of…
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r…