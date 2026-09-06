قَالَ
تَزۡرَعُونَ
سَبۡعَ
سِنِينَ
دَأَبٗا
فَمَا
حَصَدتُّمۡ
فَذَرُوهُ
فِي
سُنۢبُلِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّمَّا
تَأۡكُلُونَ
٤٧
他说：你们要连种七年，凡你们所收获的麦子，都让它存在穗子上，只把你们所吃的少量的麦子打下来。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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