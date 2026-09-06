وَقَالَ
لِلَّذِي
ظَنَّ
أَنَّهُۥ
نَاجٖ
مِّنۡهُمَا
ٱذۡكُرۡنِي
عِندَ
رَبِّكَ
فَأَنسَىٰهُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
ذِكۡرَ
رَبِّهِۦ
فَلَبِثَ
فِي
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
بِضۡعَ
سِنِينَ
٤٢
他对两人中预料将会获释的人说：请你在你主人面前替我申冤。但恶魔使他忘记在他主人面前替优素福申冤，以至他在监里坐了几年。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Yusuf asks the King's Distiller to mention Him to the King
Yusuf knew that the distiller would be saved. So discretely, so that the other man's suspicion that he would be crucified would not intensify, he said,
اذْكُرْنِى عِندَ رَبِّكَ
(Mention me to your King.) asking him to mention his story to the…
Yusuf asks the King's Distiller to mention Him to the King
Yusuf knew that the distiller would be saved. So discretely, so that the other man's suspici…