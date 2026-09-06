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Yusuf 12:36 ودخل معه السجن فتيان قال احدهما اني اراني اعصر خمرا وقال الاخر اني اراني احمل فوق راسي خبزا تاكل الطير منه نبينا بتاويله انا نراك من المحسنين ٣٦

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وَدَخَلَ
مَعَهُ
ٱلسِّجۡنَ
فَتَيَانِۖ
قَالَ
أَحَدُهُمَآ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰنِيٓ
أَعۡصِرُ
خَمۡرٗاۖ
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡأٓخَرُ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰنِيٓ
أَحۡمِلُ
فَوۡقَ
رَأۡسِي
خُبۡزٗا
تَأۡكُلُ
ٱلطَّيۡرُ
مِنۡهُۖ
نَبِّئۡنَا
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦٓۖ
إِنَّا
نَرَىٰكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٣٦
有两个青年和他一同入狱，这个说：我确已梦见我榨葡萄汁（酿酒）。那个说：我确已梦见我的头上顶著一个大饼，众鸟飞来啄食。请你替我们圆梦，我们的确认为你是行善的。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Two Jail Mates ask Yusuf to interpret their Dreams

Qatadah said, "One of them was the king's distiller and the other was his baker." Each of these two men had a dream and asked Yusuf to interpret it for them. 

Two Jail Mates ask Yusuf to interpret their Dreams

Qatadah said, "One of them was the king's distiller and the other was his baker." Each of these two

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