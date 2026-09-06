ثُمَّ
بَدَا
لَهُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
رَأَوُاْ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لَيَسۡجُنُنَّهُۥ
حَتَّىٰ
حِينٖ
٣٥
他们看见了许多迹象之后，觉得必须把他监禁一个时期。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Yusuf is imprisoned without Justification
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