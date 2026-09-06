فَلَمَّا
سَمِعَتۡ
بِمَكۡرِهِنَّ
أَرۡسَلَتۡ
إِلَيۡهِنَّ
وَأَعۡتَدَتۡ
لَهُنَّ
مُتَّكَـٔٗا
وَءَاتَتۡ
كُلَّ
وَٰحِدَةٖ
مِّنۡهُنَّ
سِكِّينٗا
وَقَالَتِ
ٱخۡرُجۡ
عَلَيۡهِنَّۖ
فَلَمَّا
رَأَيۡنَهُۥٓ
أَكۡبَرۡنَهُۥ
وَقَطَّعۡنَ
أَيۡدِيَهُنَّ
وَقُلۡنَ
حَٰشَ
لِلَّهِ
مَا
هَٰذَا
بَشَرًا
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّا
مَلَكٞ
كَرِيمٞ
٣١
她听到了她们狡猾的流言蜚语，就派人去把她们邀请来，并为她们预备了一桌席，发给她们每人一把小刀，她（对优素福）说：你出去见见她们吧。当她们看见他的时候，她们赞扬了他，（她们都被迷住了），以致餐刀割伤了自己的手。她们说：啊呀！这不是一个凡夫，而是一位高洁的天神。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…