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Yusuf 12:34 فاستجاب له ربه فصرف عنه كيدهن انه هو السميع العليم ٣٤

239 · 12

فَٱسۡتَجَابَ
لَهُۥ
رَبُّهُۥ
فَصَرَفَ
عَنۡهُ
كَيۡدَهُنَّۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٣٤
他的主就答应了他，并且为他排除了她们的诡计。他确是全聪的，确是全知的。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf

Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,

وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ

(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs

The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf

Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr

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