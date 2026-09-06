فَٱسۡتَجَابَ
لَهُۥ
رَبُّهُۥ
فَصَرَفَ
عَنۡهُ
كَيۡدَهُنَّۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٣٤
他的主就答应了他，并且为他排除了她们的诡计。他确是全聪的，确是全知的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…