وَٱتَّبَعۡتُ
مِلَّةَ
ءَابَآءِيٓ
إِبۡرَٰهِيمَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَۚ
مَا
كَانَ
لَنَآ
أَن
نُّشۡرِكَ
بِٱللَّهِ
مِن
شَيۡءٖۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
مِن
فَضۡلِ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَعَلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٣٨
我遵循我的祖先--易卜拉欣、易司哈格、叶尔孤白的宗教。我们不该以任何物配真主，这是真主施于我们和世人的恩惠，但世人大半不感谢。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Yusuf calls His Jail Mates to Tawhid even before He interprets Their Dreams
Yusuf, peace be upon him, told the two men that he has knowledge in the interpretation of whatever they saw in their dream, and that he will tell them about the interpretation of the dreams before they become a reality. This…
Yusuf calls His Jail Mates to Tawhid even before He interprets Their Dreams
Yusuf, peace be upon him, told the two men that he has knowledge in the int…