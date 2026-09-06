مَا
تَعۡبُدُونَ
مِن
دُونِهِۦٓ
إِلَّآ
أَسۡمَآءٗ
سَمَّيۡتُمُوهَآ
أَنتُمۡ
وَءَابَآؤُكُم
مَّآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهَا
مِن
سُلۡطَٰنٍۚ
إِنِ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
إِلَّا
لِلَّهِ
أَمَرَ
أَلَّا
تَعۡبُدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِيَّاهُۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ٱلدِّينُ
ٱلۡقَيِّمُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٠
你们舍真主而崇拜的，只是你们和你们的祖先所定的一些（偶像的）名称，真主并未加以证实，一切判决只归真主。他命令你们只崇拜他。这才是正教。但世人大半不知道。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
ءَأَرْبَابٌ مُّتَّفَرِّقُونَ خَيْرٌ أَمِ اللَّهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(Are many different lords (gods) better or Allah, the One, the Irresistible) to Whose grace and infinite kingdom everything and everyone has submitted in humiliation. Prophet Yusuf explained to them next that it is because of the…
ءَأَرْبَابٌ مُّتَّفَرِّقُونَ خَيْرٌ أَمِ اللَّهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(Are many different lords (gods) better or Allah, the One, the Irresistible) to…