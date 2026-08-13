Yusuf 12:90 قالوا اانك لانت يوسف قال انا يوسف وهاذا اخي قد من الله علينا انه من يتق ويصبر فان الله لا يضيع اجر المحسنين ٩٠
Trang 246 · Juz 13
قَالُوٓاْ
أَءِنَّكَ
لَأَنتَ
يُوسُفُۖ
قَالَ
أَنَا۠
يُوسُفُ
وَهَٰذَآ
أَخِيۖ
قَدۡ
مَنَّ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
مَن
يَتَّقِ
وَيَصۡبِرۡ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يُضِيعُ
أَجۡرَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٩٠
(Tất cả ngạc nhiên) hỏi: “Lẽ nào đại quan đây chính là Yusuf?” (Yusuf) đáp: “Đúng, em đây là Yusuf và đây (Binyamin) em của em. Quả thật, Allah đã đối xử rất tốt với chúng em, bởi lẽ, đối với ai có lòng kính sợ và kiên nhẫn thì chắc chắn Allah không bao giờ làm mất công đức của những người làm tốt.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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