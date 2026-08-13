Yusuf 12:89 قال هل علمتم ما فعلتم بيوسف واخيه اذ انتم جاهلون ٨٩
Page 246 · Juz 13
قَالَ
هَلۡ
عَلِمۡتُم
مَّا
فَعَلۡتُم
بِيُوسُفَ
وَأَخِيهِ
إِذۡ
أَنتُمۡ
جَٰهِلُونَ
٨٩
He asked, “Do you remember what you did to Joseph and his brother in your ignorance?”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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