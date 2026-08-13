Yusuf 12:90 قالوا اانك لانت يوسف قال انا يوسف وهاذا اخي قد من الله علينا انه من يتق ويصبر فان الله لا يضيع اجر المحسنين ٩٠
Page 246 · Juz 13
قَالُوٓاْ
أَءِنَّكَ
لَأَنتَ
يُوسُفُۖ
قَالَ
أَنَا۠
يُوسُفُ
وَهَٰذَآ
أَخِيۖ
قَدۡ
مَنَّ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
مَن
يَتَّقِ
وَيَصۡبِرۡ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يُضِيعُ
أَجۡرَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٩٠
They replied ˹in shock˺, “Are you really Joseph?” He said, “I am Joseph, and here is my brother ˹Benjamin˺! Allah has truly been gracious to us. Surely whoever is mindful ˹of Allah˺ and patient, then certainly Allah never discounts the reward of the good-doers.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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