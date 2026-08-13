Yusuf 12:88 فلما دخلوا عليه قالوا يا ايها العزيز مسنا واهلنا الضر وجينا ببضاعة مزجاة فاوف لنا الكيل وتصدق علينا ان الله يجزي المتصدقين ٨٨
Trang 246 · Juz 13
فَلَمَّا
دَخَلُواْ
عَلَيۡهِ
قَالُواْ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
مَسَّنَا
وَأَهۡلَنَا
ٱلضُّرُّ
وَجِئۡنَا
بِبِضَٰعَةٖ
مُّزۡجَىٰةٖ
فَأَوۡفِ
لَنَا
ٱلۡكَيۡلَ
وَتَصَدَّقۡ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُتَصَدِّقِينَ
٨٨
Khi (các anh của Yusuf) đi vào trình diện Y, họ nói: “Bẩm đại quan, gia đình của chúng tôi gặp phải khó khăn và thiếu thốn, chúng tôi chỉ mang theo một ít hàng hóa không mấy giá trị, mong được đại quan đong thóc cho và xin hãy bố thí thêm cho chúng tôi. Quả thật, Allah luôn ban thưởng cho người hành thiện.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother
Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inquire about the news of Yusuf and his brother Binyamin, in a good manner, not as spies. He encouraged them, delivered to them the good news and ordered…
Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother
Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inqu…