Yusuf 12:87 يا بني اذهبوا فتحسسوا من يوسف واخيه ولا تياسوا من روح الله انه لا يياس من روح الله الا القوم الكافرون ٨٧
Page 246 · Juz 13
يَٰبَنِيَّ
ٱذۡهَبُواْ
فَتَحَسَّسُواْ
مِن
يُوسُفَ
وَأَخِيهِ
وَلَا
تَاْيۡـَٔسُواْ
مِن
رَّوۡحِ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يَاْيۡـَٔسُ
مِن
رَّوۡحِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡقَوۡمُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
٨٧
O my sons! Go and search ˹diligently˺ for Joseph and his brother. And do not lose hope in the mercy of Allah, for no one loses hope in Allah’s mercy except those with no faith.”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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