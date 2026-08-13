Yusuf 12:86 قال انما اشكو بثي وحزني الى الله واعلم من الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٦
Trang 245 · Juz 13
قَالَ
إِنَّمَآ
أَشۡكُواْ
بَثِّي
وَحُزۡنِيٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٦
(Ya’qub) nói: “Cha chỉ than thở về nỗi u sầu và buồn phiền của mình với Allah, và cha biết được ở nơi Allah những điều mà các con không biết.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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