Yusuf 12:85 قالوا تالله تفتا تذكر يوسف حتى تكون حرضا او تكون من الهالكين ٨٥
Page 245 · Juz 13
قَالُواْ
تَٱللَّهِ
تَفۡتَؤُاْ
تَذۡكُرُ
يُوسُفَ
حَتَّىٰ
تَكُونَ
حَرَضًا
أَوۡ
تَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡهَٰلِكِينَ
٨٥
They said, “By Allah! You will not cease to remember Joseph until you lose your health or ˹even˺ your life.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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