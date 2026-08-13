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Yusuf 12:85 قالوا تالله تفتا تذكر يوسف حتى تكون حرضا او تكون من الهالكين ٨٥

Page 245 · Juz 13

قَالُواْ
تَٱللَّهِ
تَفۡتَؤُاْ
تَذۡكُرُ
يُوسُفَ
حَتَّىٰ
تَكُونَ
حَرَضًا
أَوۡ
تَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡهَٰلِكِينَ
٨٥
They said, “By Allah! You will not cease to remember Joseph until you lose your health or ˹even˺ your life.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought false blood on Yusuf' shirt,

بَلْ سَوَّلَتْ لَكُمْ أَنفُسُكُمْ أَمْرًا فَصَبْرٌ جَمِيلٌ

(Nay, but your own selves have beguiled you into something. So patie

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought fals

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