Yusuf 12:48 ثم ياتي من بعد ذالك سبع شداد ياكلن ما قدمتم لهن الا قليلا مما تحصنون ٤٨
ثُمَّ
يَأۡتِي
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
سَبۡعٞ
شِدَادٞ
يَأۡكُلۡنَ
مَا
قَدَّمۡتُمۡ
لَهُنَّ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّمَّا
تُحۡصِنُونَ
٤٨
“Sau đó, sẽ xảy ra bảy năm (hạn hán) liên tục, các người hãy ăn những gì mà các người đã dự trữ trước đây, ngoại trừ một ít các người sẽ phải cất giữ cẩn thận (để gieo trồng vào thời gian sau đó).”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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