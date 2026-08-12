Yusuf 12:49 ثم ياتي من بعد ذالك عام فيه يغاث الناس وفيه يعصرون ٤٩
ثُمَّ
يَأۡتِي
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
عَامٞ
فِيهِ
يُغَاثُ
ٱلنَّاسُ
وَفِيهِ
يَعۡصِرُونَ
٤٩
Then after that will come a year in which people will receive abundant rain and they will press ˹oil and wine˺.”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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