Yusuf 12:47 قال تزرعون سبع سنين دابا فما حصدتم فذروه في سنبله الا قليلا مما تاكلون ٤٧
قَالَ
تَزۡرَعُونَ
سَبۡعَ
سِنِينَ
دَأَبٗا
فَمَا
حَصَدتُّمۡ
فَذَرُوهُ
فِي
سُنۢبُلِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّمَّا
تَأۡكُلُونَ
٤٧
Joseph replied, “You will plant ˹grain˺ for seven consecutive years, leaving in the ear whatever you will harvest, except for the little you will eat.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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