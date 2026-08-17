An-Naml 27:59 قل الحمد لله وسلام على عباده الذين اصطفى الله خير اما يشركون ٥٩
Trang 382 · Juz 20
قُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
وَسَلَٰمٌ
عَلَىٰ
عِبَادِهِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱصۡطَفَىٰٓۗ
ءَآللَّهُ
خَيۡرٌ
أَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٥٩
Ngươi (Thiên Sứ Muhammad) hãy nói: “Alhamdulillah và lời chúc ‘Bằng an’ cho những bầy tôi đã được Ngài chọn. Lẽ nào Allah không phải là Đấng Ưu Việt hơn mọi thứ mà họ đã tổ hợp với Ngài ư?!”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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