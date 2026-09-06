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Al-Baqarah 2:81 بلى من كسب سيية واحاطت به خطييته فاولايك اصحاب النار هم فيها خالدون ٨١

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بَلَىٰۚ
مَن
كَسَبَ
سَيِّئَةٗ
وَأَحَٰطَتۡ
بِهِۦ
خَطِيٓـَٔتُهُۥ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلنَّارِۖ
هُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٨١
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah says, the matter is not as you have wished and hoped it to be. Rather, whoever does an evil deed and abides purposefully in his error, coming on the Day of Resurrection with no good deeds, only evil deeds, then he will be among the people of the Fire.

وَالَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ وَعَمِلُواْ الصَّـلِ

Allah says, the matter is not as you have wished and hoped it to be. Rather, whoever does an evil deed and abides purposefully in his error, coming on

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