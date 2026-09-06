Al-Baqarah 2:62 ان الذين امنوا والذين هادوا والنصارى والصابيين من امن بالله واليوم الاخر وعمل صالحا فلهم اجرهم عند ربهم ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٦٢
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إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
هَادُواْ
وَٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
وَٱلصَّٰبِـِٔينَ
مَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِ
وَعَمِلَ
صَٰلِحٗا
فَلَهُمۡ
أَجۡرُهُمۡ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٦٢
Quả thật, những người có đức tin (trong cộng đồng Islam) và các cộng đồng người Do Thái, người Thiên Chúa và người Sobi-un (Sabian)[3], ai trong số họ đã tin tưởng vào Allah, tin vào Đời Sau và hành thiện thì họ đã đạt được phần thưởng từ Thượng Đế của mình, họ sẽ không phải lo sợ cũng sẽ không buồn phiền. 1
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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