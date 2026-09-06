Al-Baqarah 2:59 فبدل الذين ظلموا قولا غير الذي قيل لهم فانزلنا على الذين ظلموا رجزا من السماء بما كانوا يفسقون ٥٩
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فَبَدَّلَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
قَوۡلًا
غَيۡرَ
ٱلَّذِي
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
فَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
رِجۡزٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَفۡسُقُونَ
٥٩
Tuy nhiên, những kẻ làm điều sai quấy đã thay đổi lời nói đó thành lời khác với lời đã bảo ban họ, thế là TA đã giáng tai họa từ trời xuống trừng phạt những kẻ làm điều sai quấy bởi những hành động tội lỗi của họ.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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