Al-Baqarah 2:47 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واني فضلتكم على العالمين ٤٧
Trang 7 · Juz 1
يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَنِّي
فَضَّلۡتُكُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٤٧
Hỡi người dân Israel, các ngươi hãy ghi nhớ ân huệ mà TA đã đặc ân cho các ngươi và quả thật TA đã ưu đãi các ngươi hơn thiên hạ.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Reminding the Children of Israel that They were preferred above the Other Nations
Allah reminds the Children of Israel of the favors that He granted their fathers and grandfathers, how He showed preference to them by sending them Messengers from among them and revealing Books to them, more so than an…
Reminding the Children of Israel that They were preferred above the Other Nations
Allah reminds the Children of Israel of the favors that He granted th…