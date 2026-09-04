Al-Baqarah 2:34 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى واستكبر وكان من الكافرين ٣٤
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وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
وَٱسۡتَكۡبَرَ
وَكَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٣٤
Ngươi hãy nhớ lại (hỡi Muhammad) khi TA ra lệnh cho các Thiên Thần: “Các ngươi hãy quỳ lạy chào hỏi Adam”, lập tức, tất cả đều quỳ lạy ngoại trừ Iblis, hắn đã cãi lệnh và tự cao tự đại, và hắn đã trở thành một tên vô đức tin.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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