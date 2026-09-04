Al-Baqarah 2:29 هو الذي خلق لكم ما في الارض جميعا ثم استوى الى السماء فسواهن سبع سماوات وهو بكل شيء عليم ٢٩
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هُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
لَكُم
مَّا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
جَمِيعٗا
ثُمَّ
ٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فَسَوَّىٰهُنَّ
سَبۡعَ
سَمَٰوَٰتٖۚ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٩
Ngài là Đấng đã tạo tất cả mọi thứ trên trái đất cho các ngươi. Sau đó, Ngài hướng về bầu trời và tạo chúng thành bảy tầng trời; và Ngài là Đấng biết rõ tất cả mọi thứ.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Evidence of Allah's Ability
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Evidence of Allah's Ability
After Allah mentioned the proofs of His creating them, and what they can witness in themselves as proof of that, He mention…