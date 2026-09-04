Al-Baqarah 2:24 فان لم تفعلوا ولن تفعلوا فاتقوا النار التي وقودها الناس والحجارة اعدت للكافرين ٢٤
Trang 4 · Juz 1
فَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَفۡعَلُواْ
وَلَن
تَفۡعَلُواْ
فَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱلنَّارَ
ٱلَّتِي
وَقُودُهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
وَٱلۡحِجَارَةُۖ
أُعِدَّتۡ
لِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٢٤
Nhưng nếu các ngươi không làm được và chắc chắn các ngươi sẽ không bao giờ làm được thì các ngươi hãy sợ Hỏa Ngục, nơi mà chất đốt của Nó là con người và đá được chuẩn bị sẵn cho những kẻ vô đức tin.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True
Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship except Him. Allah said to the disbelievers,
وَإِن كُنتُمْ فِى رَيْبٍ مِّمَّا نَزَّلْنَا عَلَى عَبْدِنَا
(And if you (Arab pagans, Jews, and Christians) are…
The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True
Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship exc…