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Al-An'am 6:8 وقالوا لولا انزل عليه ملك ولو انزلنا ملكا لقضي الامر ثم لا ينظرون ٨

6:8
وَقَالُواْ
لَوۡلَآ
أُنزِلَ
عَلَيۡهِ
مَلَكٞۖ
وَلَوۡ
أَنزَلۡنَا
مَلَكٗا
لَّقُضِيَ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
ثُمَّ
لَا
يُنظَرُونَ
٨
(Những kẻ vô đức tin này) nói: “Sao không phái một Thiên Thần xuống cùng với Y (Muhammad)?!” Nhưng nếu như TA (Allah) phái xuống một Thiên Thần (theo đúng yêu cầu của họ) thì vấn đề đã được giải quyết xong, (họ đã bị hủy diệt ngay khi không có đức tin) chứ làm gì có chuyện trì hoãn dành cho họ.
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Censuring the Rebellious and their Refusal to Accept Human Messengers

Allah describes the rebellion and stubbornness of the idolators in defying the truth and arguing against it,

وَلَوْ نَزَّلْنَا عَلَيْكَ كِتَـباً فِى قِرْطَاسٍ فَلَمَسُوهُ بِأَيْدِيهِمْ

(And even if We had sent down unto you a Messag

Censuring the Rebellious and their Refusal to Accept Human Messengers

Allah describes the rebellion and stubbornness of the idolators in defying the tr

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