Al-An'am 6:8 وقالوا لولا انزل عليه ملك ولو انزلنا ملكا لقضي الامر ثم لا ينظرون ٨
وَقَالُواْ
لَوۡلَآ
أُنزِلَ
عَلَيۡهِ
مَلَكٞۖ
وَلَوۡ
أَنزَلۡنَا
مَلَكٗا
لَّقُضِيَ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
ثُمَّ
لَا
يُنظَرُونَ
٨
(Những kẻ vô đức tin này) nói: “Sao không phái một Thiên Thần xuống cùng với Y (Muhammad)?!” Nhưng nếu như TA (Allah) phái xuống một Thiên Thần (theo đúng yêu cầu của họ) thì vấn đề đã được giải quyết xong, (họ đã bị hủy diệt ngay khi không có đức tin) chứ làm gì có chuyện trì hoãn dành cho họ.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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