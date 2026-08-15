Taha 20:98 انما الاهكم الله الذي لا الاه الا هو وسع كل شيء علما ٩٨
Sayfa 318 · Cüz 16
إِنَّمَآ
إِلَٰهُكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۚ
وَسِعَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
عِلۡمٗا
٩٨
Sizin Tanrınız, ancak, O'ndan başka tanrı olmayan Allah'tır. İlmi her şeyi içine almıştır.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
How As-Samiri made the Calf
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How As-Samiri made the Calf
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