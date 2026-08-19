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Al-Qasas 28:13 فرددناه الى امه كي تقر عينها ولا تحزن ولتعلم ان وعد الله حق ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ١٣

Sayfa 386 · Cüz 20

فَرَدَدۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّهِۦ
كَيۡ
تَقَرَّ
عَيۡنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنَ
وَلِتَعۡلَمَ
أَنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
Böylece onu, annesinin gözü aydın olsun, üzülmesin, Allah'ın verdiği sözün gerçek olduğunu bilsin diye, ona geri çevirdik. Fakat çoğu bilmezler.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother became empty, i.e., she could not think of any matter in this world except Musa. This was the view of Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Sa`id bin Jubayr

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders