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Al-Qasas 28:14 ولما بلغ اشده واستوى اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ١٤

Sayfa 387 · Cüz 20

وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥ
وَٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
١٤
Musa erginlik çağına gelip olgunlaşınca, ona hikmet ve ilim verdik. İyi davrananları böyle mükafatlandırırız.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.

وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ

(And thus do We reward the doers of g

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders