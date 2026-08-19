وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥ
وَٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
١٤
Musa erginlik çağına gelip olgunlaşınca, ona hikmet ve ilim verdik. İyi davrananları böyle mükafatlandırırız.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.
وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ
(And thus do We reward the doers of g…
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah…