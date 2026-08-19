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Al-Qasas 28:18 فاصبح في المدينة خايفا يترقب فاذا الذي استنصره بالامس يستصرخه قال له موسى انك لغوي مبين ١٨

Sayfa 387 · Cüz 20

فَأَصۡبَحَ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُ
فَإِذَا
ٱلَّذِي
ٱسۡتَنصَرَهُۥ
بِٱلۡأَمۡسِ
يَسۡتَصۡرِخُهُۥۚ
قَالَ
لَهُۥ
مُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّكَ
لَغَوِيّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
١٨
Şehirde, korku içinde etrafı gözetip dolaşarak sabahladı. Dün kendisinden yardım isteyen kimse bağırarak ondan yine yardım istiyordu. Musa ona: "Doğrusu sen besbelli bir azgınsın" dedi.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How the Secret of this Killing became known

Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,

فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً

(he became afraid in the city) meaning, of the consequences of his action,

يَتَرَقَّبُ

(looking about) means, turning around and watching out, waiting for the consequences of his action

How the Secret of this Killing became known

Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,

فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً

(he became afraid in the city) me

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders