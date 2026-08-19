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Al-Qasas 28:19 فلما ان اراد ان يبطش بالذي هو عدو لهما قال يا موسى اتريد ان تقتلني كما قتلت نفسا بالامس ان تريد الا ان تكون جبارا في الارض وما تريد ان تكون من المصلحين ١٩

Sayfa 387 · Cüz 20

فَلَمَّآ
أَنۡ
أَرَادَ
أَن
يَبۡطِشَ
بِٱلَّذِي
هُوَ
عَدُوّٞ
لَّهُمَا
قَالَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَتُرِيدُ
أَن
تَقۡتُلَنِي
كَمَا
قَتَلۡتَ
نَفۡسَۢا
بِٱلۡأَمۡسِۖ
إِن
تُرِيدُ
إِلَّآ
أَن
تَكُونَ
جَبَّارٗا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
تُرِيدُ
أَن
تَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُصۡلِحِينَ
١٩
Musa, ikisinin de düşmanı olan kimseyi yakalamak isteyince: "Ey Musa! Dün bir cana kıydığın gibi bana da mı kıymak istiyorsun? Sen ıslah edenlerden olmak değil, ancak yeryüzünde bir zorba olmak istiyorsun" dedi.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How the Secret of this Killing became known

Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,

فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً

(he became afraid in the city) meaning, of the consequences of his action,

يَتَرَقَّبُ

(looking about) means, turning around and watching out, waiting for the consequences of his action

How the Secret of this Killing became known

Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,

فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً

(he became afraid in the city) me

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders