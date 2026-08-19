وَجَآءَ
رَجُلٞ
مِّنۡ
أَقۡصَا
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
يَسۡعَىٰ
قَالَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمَلَأَ
يَأۡتَمِرُونَ
بِكَ
لِيَقۡتُلُوكَ
فَٱخۡرُجۡ
إِنِّي
لَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّٰصِحِينَ
٢٠
Şehrin öbür ucundan koşarak bir adam geldi: "Ey Musa! İleri gelenler, seni öldürmek için aralarında görüşüyorlar. Hemen uzaklaş. Doğrusu ben sana öğüt veriyorum" dedi.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
وَجَآءَ رَجُلٌ
(And there came a man) He is described as being a man because he had the courage to take a different route, a shorter route than those who were sent after Musa, so he reached Musa first and said to him: "O Musa,
إِنَّ الْمَلاّ يَأْتَمِرُونَ بِكَ
(Verily, the chiefs are taking counsel tog…
وَجَآءَ رَجُلٌ
(And there came a man) He is described as being a man because he had the courage to take a different route, a shorter route than those w…