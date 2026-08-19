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Al-Qasas 28:7 واوحينا الى ام موسى ان ارضعيه فاذا خفت عليه فالقيه في اليم ولا تخافي ولا تحزني انا رادوه اليك وجاعلوه من المرسلين ٧

Sayfa 386 · Cüz 20

وَأَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنۡ
أَرۡضِعِيهِۖ
فَإِذَا
خِفۡتِ
عَلَيۡهِ
فَأَلۡقِيهِ
فِي
ٱلۡيَمِّ
وَلَا
تَخَافِي
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنِيٓۖ
إِنَّا
رَآدُّوهُ
إِلَيۡكِ
وَجَاعِلُوهُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٧
Musa'nın annesine: "Çocuğu emzir, başına gelecekten korktuğun zaman onu suya bırak; korkma, üzülme; Biz şüphesiz onu sana döndüreceğiz ve peygamber yapacağız" diye bildirmiştik.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa's Mother was inspired and shown what to do

It was mentioned that when Fir`awn killed so many of the males of the Children of Israel, the Copts were scared that the Children of Israel would die out, and they themselves would have to do the heavy labor that the Children of Israel used to do. S

How Musa's Mother was inspired and shown what to do

It was mentioned that when Fir`awn killed so many of the males of the Children of Israel, the Copts

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders