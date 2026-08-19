وَأَصۡبَحَ
فُؤَادُ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰ
فَٰرِغًاۖ
إِن
كَادَتۡ
لَتُبۡدِي
بِهِۦ
لَوۡلَآ
أَن
رَّبَطۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
قَلۡبِهَا
لِتَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
١٠
Musa'nın annesi, gönlü bomboş sabahı etti, oğlundan başka bir şey düşünemiyordu. Allah'ın vaadine iyice inanması için kalbini pekiştirmeseydik, neredeyse saraya alınan çocuğun kendi oğlu olduğunu açığa vuracaktı.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her
Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother became empty, i.e., she could not think of any matter in this world except Musa. This was the view of Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Sa`id bin Jubayr…
The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her
Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother…