وَقَالَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
قُرَّتُ
عَيۡنٖ
لِّي
وَلَكَۖ
لَا
تَقۡتُلُوهُ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَنفَعَنَآ
أَوۡ
نَتَّخِذَهُۥ
وَلَدٗا
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٩
Firavun'un karısı: "Benim de senin de gözün aydın olsun! Onu öldürmeyiniz, belki bize faydalı olur yahut onu oğul ediniriz" dedi. Aslında işin farkında değillerdi.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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