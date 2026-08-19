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Al-Qasas 28:11 وقالت لاخته قصيه فبصرت به عن جنب وهم لا يشعرون ١١

Sayfa 386 · Cüz 20

وَقَالَتۡ
لِأُخۡتِهِۦ
قُصِّيهِۖ
فَبَصُرَتۡ
بِهِۦ
عَن
جُنُبٖ
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
١١
Musa'nın ablasına: "Onu izle" dedi. O da, kimse farkına varmadan, Musa'yı uzaktan gözetledi.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother became empty, i.e., she could not think of any matter in this world except Musa. This was the view of Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Sa`id bin Jubayr

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders