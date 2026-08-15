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Taha 20:125 قال رب لم حشرتني اعمى وقد كنت بصيرا ١٢٥

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قَالَ
رَبِّ
لِمَ
حَشَرۡتَنِيٓ
أَعۡمَىٰ
وَقَدۡ
كُنتُ
بَصِيرٗا
١٢٥
[125] เขากล่าวว่า ข้าแต่พระเจ้าของข้าพระองค์ ทำไมพระองค์จึงทรงให้ข้าพระองค์ฟื้นคืนชีพขึ้นมาในสภาพของคนตาบอดเล่า ทั้งๆที่ข้าพระองค์เคยเป็นคนตาดี มองเห็น
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อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.

بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ

(Som

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down

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