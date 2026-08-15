Taha 20:126 قال كذالك اتتك اياتنا فنسيتها وكذالك اليوم تنسى ١٢٦
Page 321 · Juz 16
قَالَ
كَذَٰلِكَ
أَتَتۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُنَا
فَنَسِيتَهَاۖ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
تُنسَىٰ
١٢٦
Allah will respond, “It is so, just as Our revelations came to you and you neglected them, so Today you are neglected.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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